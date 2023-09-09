Horse Struck Dead In Lancaster County, PA State Police Say

The horse was struck while standing in the middle of Little Britain Road South in Little Britain Township at 4:39 a.m. on July 25, according to the state police release.

The 2014 Ram 2500 driven by 24-year-old Matthew R. Holbrook struck the horse at the crest of a hill just south of Friends Road, troopers detailed.

The driver was not found to be speeding but was unable to stop — striking the horse head-on, according to the release.

The pick-up was damaged to the point of being disabled and undrivable due to the collision. The grille, radiator, and bumper took on the majority of the damage, leaking all of the coolant, the police explained.

The vehicle was towed and Lancaster EMS association was called to the scene to evaluate Holbrook, who was found harmed, according to the release.

No charges were filed, the police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.