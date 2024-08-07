Ann M. Sellers, 47, and Kyle D. Heagy, 32, were found inside a home in the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East, Ronks at approximately 7:08 a.m. by East Lampeter Township police, as detailed in the release.

The officers were conducting a welfare check when the pair was discovered.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office was called to the "and assisted with the investigation," as stated in the release. "The circumstances and cause surrounding the deaths are under investigation," police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is requested to contact Det. Christopher Jones at (717)291-4676.

