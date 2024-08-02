The call to 911 about the fire at the Bunker Hill School/Strasburg Township Municipal Building came into LCWC at 7:35 p.m., dispatchers told Daily Voice.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at the intersection of Shaub, Deiter, and Bunker Hill roads in Strasburg Township.

The fire broke out in the one-room schoolhouse but additional information was not immediately available.

No injuries had been reported as of 9 p.m.

Lancaster History wrote the following about the building in a list of examples of one-room schoolhouses in Willow Valley:

"Bunker Hill School (400 Bunker Hill Rd.) Bunker Hill School is typical of a second-generation school built in the latter half of the 19th century. It is built in the classical “temple of learning” style with raised-brick pediments and pilasters. The 1988 addition tastefully incorporates the schoolhouse architecture and is set back allowing the original school to predominate the landscape. The schoolhouse serves as the meeting room for the Strasburg Township Municipal Building."

