HazMat: Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Closes US Rt 30 in Lancaster (Developing)

A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing delays on US Route 30 on Friday afternoon.

<p>The scene of the jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 30 in Lancaster County.&nbsp;</p>

The scene of the jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 30 in Lancaster County. 

 Photo Credit: PennDOT/511PA
Jillian Pikora
The jackknifed tractor-trailer leaked fuel onto US Rt. 30 East by Exit: PA 462 - Lincoln Highway, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. 

The jackknifing happened around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, dispatchers explained.

No injuries were reported, but a HazMat crew remains on the scene for "spill control," dispatchers said.

All of the eastbound lanes are closed at the exit for Route 462 in East Lampeter Township, according to 511PA.

Traffic appears to have been rerouted in the area, but it is not immediately clear. Daily Voice has reached out to PennDOT for more information. 

Check back here for updates. 

Check back here for updates.

