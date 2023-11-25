HazMat Crews Called To Creek In Lancaster County: Dispatch (Developing)

Emergency crews were called to a "hazmat incident" near the West Branch Little Conestoga Creek in the area of Fieldgate Drive and Hershey Mill Road, in Manor Township, Mountville at 8:06 a.m. on Nov. 25, LCWC dispatchers said.

Five fire engines, one police duty officer, and the HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Details about the incident have not been released at the time of publishing. This is a developing situation so check back here for updates.

