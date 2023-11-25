Fair 31°

HazMat Crews Called To Creek In Lancaster County: Dispatch (Developing)

HazMat crews have been called to an incident involving the Little Conestoga Creek, on Saturday morning, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. 

A map showing the West Branch Little Conestoga Creek near Fieldgate Drive and Hershey Mill Road; where emergency crews, including HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company (pictured), were called on Saturday, Nov. 25. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company @HazMat2 (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Emergency crews were called to a "hazmat incident" near the West Branch Little Conestoga Creek in the area of Fieldgate Drive and Hershey Mill Road, in Manor Township, Mountville at 8:06 a.m. on Nov. 25, LCWC dispatchers said.

Five fire engines, one police duty officer, and the HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company remained on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

Details about the incident have not been released at the time of publishing. This is a developing situation so check back here for updates. 

