Gunshot Victim Charged Days After Shooting Near McDonald's: Lancaster Police

Anjewel Torres was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the intersection of West King and South Water streets near McDonald's at 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Torres was taken to a local hospital and his shooter has not been identified or arrested, but Torres has been charged.

"The Bureau does not believe this was a random act nor that the public is in danger," police said.

Police charged Torres with the following:

Felony firearms not to be carried without a license.

Possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.

Anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Stephen Owens at 717-735-3349 or 717-735-3301.

