Gunshot Victim Charged Days After Shooting Near McDonald's: Lancaster Police

A 20-year-old man recovering from a gunshot wound has been charged, police announced on Thursday, July 20, 2023. 

The intersection of West King Street/Lincoln Highway and Water Street in Lancaster by a McDonald's.
The intersection of West King Street/Lincoln Highway and Water Street in Lancaster by a McDonald's. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Anjewel Torres was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the intersection of West King and South Water streets near McDonald's at 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Torres was taken to a local hospital and his shooter has not been identified or arrested, but Torres has been charged. 

"The Bureau does not believe this was a random act nor that the public is in danger," police said. 

Police charged Torres with the following:

  • Felony firearms not to be carried without a license.
  • Possession with the intent to deliver marijuana.

Anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Stephen Owens at 717-735-3349 or 717-735-3301. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

