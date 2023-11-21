Grandpa's 'Hiney Is Burned' Strasburg Fire Hospitalizes Grandparents, Family Says

An 87-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were taken to a hospital with injuries they suffered after their home caught fire at 4:16 a.m. on Nov. 21, state police troopers detailed in a release.

The Refton Fire Company was the first to arrive at the scene of the house fire on White Oak Road in Strasburg Township. The Quarryville Fire Company later brought Engine 574 and Tanker 57 to the scene to assist and remained on the scene for about 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The PSP Troop J Fire Marshal's "investigation determined the fire started due to careless smoking," as stated in the release. The couple's granddaughter later confirmed this to Daily Voice "Yes unfortunately it was from smoking."

The estimated cost of the damage is $200,000, according to State Police.

The couple's condition has not been released by officials, but Daily Voice has spoken with their granddaughter who told us they are still in the hospital after suffering from burns. She said it could be "a few months" before they can move back into their home.

But she noted that grandma "is in high spirits," even though grandpa's "hiney is burned."

The burned grandparent's loving granddaughter wants to do everything she can to help them after all "they've done so much" for her. At the time of publishing, she is in the process of launching a fundraiser. Check back here to learn how to donate.

