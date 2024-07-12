Frisco's Chicken had the following sign posted on its doors on Friday afternoon:

"Frisco's Fans, it is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors indefinitely. Although we have elected to close, a group of our team has refused to stop working and will be selling through our inventory until it is gone at our Lancaster and Mount Joy locations. These sales will be cash only and all proceeds will go to our staff. We cannot thank you all for the love and support along our journey."

Frisco's Chicken's four locations were in Lancaster City, Mount Joy, Lititz, and Willow Valley, according to the company website.

In a Facebook post, the company added:

"a group of our team has refused to stop working and will be selling through our inventory until it is gone at our Lancaster and Mount Joy locations.These sales will be cash only and all proceeds will go to our staff."

The first location opened in 2020. Click here to read the story behind Frisco's Chicken.

