Fleeing Teen Tosses Loaded Gun: Manheim Police

Jaqua James Carpenter was walking westward with two other men who matched the description of suspected thieves as well as a report of a "person with a firearm" on Millersville Pike on May 18, 2023, according to Manheim Township police and court records.

As officers began to approach, "Carpenter spontaneously began running. He was observed removing a black firearm from his waistband and throwing it as he ran. The firearm was located on Fairview Ave. It was a Ruger P85 loaded with a round in the chamber. This firearm was found to be entered as a stolen firearm through the Lower Paxton Township Police Department," the police said.

Police caught up to him and arrested him at Penrose Avenue near the intersection with Fairview Avenue at 8:38 p.m., according to the release.

The case about the alleged thefts has been closed but he has also been charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Firearms Carried Without License, Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot Arrest, court records show.

"Carpenter is 18 years of age and is not permitted by law to possess a concealed firearm," the police said.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $50,000 in bail. His formal arraignment will be held at 9 a.m. on June 23, 2023, according to his court docket.

