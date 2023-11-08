Fentanyl Drug Bust: Pipeline From Philadelphia To Lancaster Closed, DA Says

Louis Angel Cruz, 42 of the 600 block of S. Ann Street, Lancaster; Michael Beck, 41 of the first block of Crystal Drive, Manheim; and Heather Wagner, 30 of the first block of Crystal Drive, Manheim; were all charged on Oct. 31 in connection with an organized drug operation running from Philadelphia to Lancaster, the District Attorney's office detailed in a release.

The Drug Task Force and Lancaster City Bureau of Police began investigating a Lancaster-based drug trafficking organization all three were members of in April 2023, according to the release.

"Beck and Wagner were pulled over after an investigator saw them meet with Cruz," on Sept. 14 at approximately 9:24 p.m. as stated in the release. A warranted search of their vehicle led police to "321 blue glassine bags of fentanyl stamped 'Cartier,' a leather blackjack weapon, and an orange straw with white residue," the DA said.

At that point "Wagner admitted to a recent meeting with Beck’s supplier, but denied knowing who it was," as stated in the release.

Cruz was pulled over and another search warrant was executed yielding "392 blue glassine bags of fentanyl stamped 'Cartier,' a functional gram scale, and a 9mm Hi-Point pistol," on Sept. 22, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the police explained.

While pulled over, "Wagner was calling Cruz to pick up the fentanyl," the police said, and that's when "Cruz admitted to purchasing the fentanyl in Philadelphia and transporting it back for several people, including Beck and Wagner."

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force and Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit filed charges against all three of them on Oct. 31.

Cruz was charged with felony conspiracy - manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, felony possession of a firearm prohibited, and misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia.

He has a lengthy criminal record in the county and has previously made headlines for his bad behavior.

His criminal record is as follows, court records show:

2000 drug charges.

2002 theft.

2003 tampering with property and harassment.

2005 he drove with a suspended license, gave a false ID to the police, and had drugs on him.

2007 with false imprisonment, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

He served years behind bars and then probation, which he violated:

2010 stalking harassing, assaulting, and intimidating a witness; high on marijuana when he caused a crash that injured someone; caught after he escaped police custody.

2017 drug but a negotiated plea got him out after serving just 12 days of a 90-day sentence

2023 drug charge, which he was serving probation at the time of his latest arrest.

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison on a reduced bail from $250,000 to $1,000, according to his very latest court docket.

Michael Beck has been charged with felony conspiracy - manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor make repairs, sell, etc. weapons offense, according to his only court docket. He remains in the Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 in bail.

Heather Wagner, has been charged with a misdemeanor of possession of marijuana, felony conspiracy - manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, felony possession of a firearm prohibited, and misdemeanor use of drug paraphernalia, according to court dockets related to the case.

Cruz and Beck were arrested and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever last month. Their joint formal arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22, court records show.

Wagner remains at large, the DA explained.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster County Drug Task Force at 1-800-422-1380.

