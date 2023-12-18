The call to the fire first came into Lancaster County Wide Communications at 2:33 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Emergency crews arrived at Bird-In-Hand Family Inn on 2740 Old Philadelphia Pike and discovered the heavily involved fire through the roof. Firefighters walked over shards of glass from the shattered windows to battle the blaze of the two alarm fire.

Crews on the scene confirm the Inn's office suffered the bulk of the damage.

Although the blast was heard — and felt — up to a mile away, the fire was contained to the Inn and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a propane tank, but a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshall remains on the scene to fully investigate the situation.

Earlier this year, Daily Voice reported on another local inn, Amish View, also catching fire and guests used tied together sheets to climb down from the upper floors — several suffering injuries. The uninjured guest were temporarily rehoused at the Bird-In-Hand Family Inn. Click here and here to read our coverage of that fire.

It is unclear where teh guests of the Inn have gone follow this explosion.

The fire at Bird-In-Hand Family Inn is considered a developing situation so check back here for updates.

