Ephrata Man Fresh Out Of Prison Charged With Stalking Victim, Police Say

Timothy E. Rinehults, 35, is also charged with stalking, said West Earl Township police.

Authorities said they were called to the Hilltop Mobile Home Village in Akron Borough on June 13. A resident said Rinehults was banging on the front door and yelling for them to come outside, according to police.

Rinehults was gone when police arrived and authorities learned he had previously been arrested for a domestic dispute at the same address on May 14, officials said.

Police said the 35-year-old "repeatedly sent harassing and threatening texts to the caller" while they searched for him in the surrounding area.

Authorities left when they were unable to find him and issued a warrant for his arrest. Rinehults returned to the home again later that evening, "knocking on the bedroom window and yelling the caller’s name," police said.

He was arrested near the Turkey Hill at 106 S. 7th Street, according to officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.