Ephrata Man Downloads Child Porn For Months: Police

The cyber tip led police to Matthew Joseph Puleo, who was arrested on Aug. 8, court documents show.

An investigation by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Detective Division found that the Ephrata man possession of digital files downloaded between June 6, 2022, and Aug. 2, 2022.

Puleo of the first block of Patience Lane, Clay Township has been charged with felony criminal use of a communication facility and felony possession of child pornography, according to the police release and confirmed by court documents.

He appears to have been released on $25,000 unsecured bail, and a waiver of appearance was submitted.

His next court appearance is a status conference before Judge Thomas B. Sponaugle at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, according to his court docket.

