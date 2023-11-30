Ephrata Arsonist Lights Her Bed On Fire, Displacing 20 Neighbors: Police

Savanna Ashley Parsons, "has been admitted to police that she had rubbing alcohol and a lighter on her bed prior to the fire starting and that she was alone in her apartment when the fire started. It was determined that the fire broke out in the area of her bed," as stated in the police release.

The police claim she "intentionally" started that fire broke out at an apartment building at 526 E. Main St. in Ephrata Borough at approximately 11:30 p.m. on August 8, 2023.

Parsons, along with 20 of her neighbors from 12 apartments were displaced, including a child who was hospitalized for smoke inhaliation, the police explained.

Following a police investigation, she has been charged with four felonies for the following according to her court docket:

Arson - danger of death or bodily injuries.

Arson - intent destroy an unoccupied building.

Arson endangering property-reckles endangerment of inhabited buildings.

Aggravated arson - bodily injury.

She remains in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $200,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell at 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 30. She'll appear before Judge Russell again for her preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Dec. 13.

