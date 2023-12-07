Entrapped Woman Charged After Hit By Dump Truck In Ephrata: Police (Photos)

Rebecca Heebner was stuck in her 2005 Toyota Scion after she was struck by Glen Horning, who was driving a 2005 Peterbilt dump truck, owned by Martin Paving, according to the NLCRPD.

The police were called to the crash on Hackman Road at the intersection with Hoover Drive, Clay Township at the Ephrata line (according to Google Maps) at 6:33 a.m. on Dec. 7.

Through an investigation, officers learned Heebner exited Hoover Drive into the path of the dump truck.

She "was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed by fire and rescue personnel," the police said, noting "She was assessed by responding EMS but did not sustain any serious injuries."

Heebner has been cited "for PAVC 3324 associated with required duties when entering or crossing a roadway," the police said, although court documents were unavailable at the time of publication.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.