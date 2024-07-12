Kiara Kim Vandersluys, 30 of Red Lion, was an employee of Faithful Homes when she "used a company credit card for unauthorized purchases which totaled $8,028.48. The purchases included multiple food items, health care, and jewelry items," the police said.

The police were first alerted to these purchases by management at Faithful Homes located at 1467 Lancaster Road in Manheim on June 20, according to the release.

Since 2017, Faithful Homes "support[s] individuals to live their most fulfilled lives possible. From its inception, Faithful Homes has grown to provide residential housing for individuals in Lancaster County as well as being an approved provider for Community Participation Supports," as stated on the company's website.

Vandersluys was charged with Felony "Other Reason Access Device Is Unauthorized By Issuer", as stated in her court docket. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Joseph C. Stauffer at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Daily Voice has reached out to Faithful Homes for a comment on Vandersluys's charges. We've also contacted the court requesting the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause for additional information.

