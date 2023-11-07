Elizabethtown Teen Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter For Crash Killing Dad Of 3: Police

Molly Elora Duffy of Elizabethtown appeared before Magisterial District Judge Randall L. Miller for both her preliminary arraignment and hearing around 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, court records show.

Duffy is accused of driving under the influence of a Schedule One drug when her sedan struck two motorcycles at the intersection of River and Turnpike roads in Conoy Township around 2:18 p.m. on April 15, according to court documents and the Susquehanna Regional police department.

Scheduled One drugs include but are not limited to "heroin, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), marijuana (cannabis), 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), methaqualone, and peyote," according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

One of the motorcyclists, Travis Ryan Mayer, 37 of Bainbridge, formally of Elizabethtown and Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

The other rider suffered "serious injuries" as a result of the collision, the police said at the time of the crash.

The investigation was led by the Susquehanna Regional Police Department in conjunction with the Northwest Lancaster County Crash Team.

Duffy has been charged with misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance - Schedule One - fourth and subsequent offense, and a summary count of careless driving - serious bodily harm, according to her court docket. She was released on $250,000 unsecured bail. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Mayer is survived by his wife, Jenna (Vuxta) Mayer; three children, Jordan Mayer, Layla Rooker, and Logan Vuxta all of Bainbridge; and a brother, Jeremy Johnson, husband of Brittany of Marietta, as detailed in his obituary.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Mayer, according to his obituary. Travis's very last post on Facebook was about his brother and how much he missed him.

Travis was a 2004 graduate of Donegal High School where he played on the football team, and he was a driver for Charles E. Groff and Sons, Inc., according to his obituary.

"He was die-hard Michigan Wolverines Football fan. Most of all, family meant everything to Travis and he cherished the time he spent with them," his family wrote in his obituary.

He was interred at Mount Tunnel Cemetery in Elizabethtown on April 19, according to his obituary.

A meal train set up for his family remains active, click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.