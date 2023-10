Christian Kloppenburg, 39, of East Petersburg, had a blood alcohol level of .132% (the legal limit is .08) when he collided with another motorcyclist on North Reading Road on Sept. 16, East Cocalico police said.

Kloppenburg and the other motorcyclist were heading north. Both operators and a passenger were hospitalized.

Kloppenburg was charged with DUI.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.