Lee Helper Jordan, 39 of Lititz, was stopped for an alleged vehicle equipment violation in the 360 block of North Broad Street at around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 28.

LBPD made the following statement about the traffic stop:

"During the traffic stop, it is alleged that Jordan was found to be under the influence. Jordan was taken into custody and transported to the LBPD where he provided evidential samples of his breath which indicated a 0.126% BAC."

Jordan is the Principal of Kreutz Creek Elementary School according to his social media and the school's website. He previously taught in Virginia as the school's website notes.

Jordan has been charged with the following as court records show:

Misdemeanor Driving Under The Influence: General Impairment or Incapable of Driving Safely - First Offense.

Misdemeanor DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 - <.16) First Offense.

Summary No Headlights.

His preliminary arraignment and hearing are scheduled before David L. Ashworth at 10:05 a.m. on April 4, according to his court docket.

His previous record was an August 6, 2015 traffic offense for Summary Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, for which he pleaded guilty.

Daily Voice has reached out to the school for comment but hasn't heard back. Check back here for possible updates.

