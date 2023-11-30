Driver On Clonazepam With BAC 2X Limit, Sentenced For Fatal High-Speed Ephrata Crash

Derek James Sensenig will serve a minimum of eight years and a maximum of 20 years in prison as ordered during sentencing by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth. He faced the possibility of a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 34, the DA explained when he pleaded guilty.

Sensening, of the 100 block of Fulton Street in Akron, was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in his 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV when he crossed the double yellow line and caused a two-crash in the 3900 block of Oregon Pike on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:37 a.m., according to West Earl Township police.

He struck a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown who "was pronounced deceased upon arrival at (Lancaster General Hospital) due to the injuries from the collision," police say.

Sensenig was taken to Ephrata Community Hospital for a blood draw, according to a release by the police. The test showed Sensenig’s blood alcohol content at 0.187% and that he was on clonazepam at the time of the crash, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

He pleaded guilty to two felonies for Homicide by vehicle while under the influence, Homicide by vehicle; three felonies and a misdemeanor for Impaired Ability third offense, Combination influence of alcohol and drugs, DUI at the highest rate, and Driving under the influence - general impairment third offense; as well as a summary offense for Driving on roadways laned for traffic, court records show.

Myers family says "he is in a better place."

Jeff was a retiree who loved spending time with his family, especially his five grandchildren. He worked 39 years at Arconic, formerly Alcoa, located in Lancaster, retiring in 2017, according to his obituary. He previously attended J.P. McCaskey High School, Willow Street Vocational Technical School, and received his GED.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Rodman-Myers, children Jeffrey (Marilyn Melendez) and Jennifer Myers (Jamie Kerwin), stepdaughter Heather Sweigart (fiancé Seth Todd), five grandchildren, sisters Kathy Myers (Harry David Houghton) and Lori Myers (Chuck Christensen), brother Steve Myers, as detailed in his obituary.

His memorial service was officiated by Pastor Matt Mylin at the Worship Center on New Holland Pike, Lancaster on Nov. 22, 2022.

First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, who prosecuted the case, read statements from one of Jeff's sisters and his wife, and his brother-in-law also spoke at the proceeding.

The DA's release stated:

"All the victim’s family members offered forgiveness to Sensenig."

Brown said the following:

"The Commonwealth frankly can seldom impart greater input than what the family can offer. We recognize the remorse [Sensening] but the family’s loss is profound and remains unchanged.”

Paperwork confusion led to Senssenig having a driver's license when his was supposed to be suspended, according to the DA. You can read our coverage on that here.

“There’s a difference between those struggling with substance use disorder and those putting others in danger due to your substance use disorder,” Ashworth said to Sensenig before ordering his sentence. “You chose to get behind the wheel of a weapon.”

