A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

Driver Loses Control, Ending Up In Yard, Lititz Police Say

A medical issue sent a car into someone's front yard on Saturday, police in Lititz announced on Sunday afternoon. 

The scene of the car in someone's yard in Lititz. 

The scene of the car in someone's yard in Lititz. 

 Photo Credit: Lititz Borough of Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The driver of a sedan was heading north of South Broad Street/PA Route 501 when they "experienced a sudden medical issue causing them to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, struck the curb, and came to a final rest in the front yard of a nearby home," the police stated in the release. 

Officers arrived to find the vehicle in someone else's front yard near PA Rt 501 and the intersection of West Sixth Street around 5:36 p.m. on July 13, as detailed in the release. 

"The driver's medical issue is non-life-threatening," the police said. 

The LBPD patrol investigated the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE