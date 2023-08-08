Deadly Motorcycle Crash Orphans 2 Children In Lancaster County

A Peach Bottom Township dad, Kevin Roesler, was found unresponsive on the side of Furniss Road in Fulton Township at 10:46 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Roesler was riding his motorcycle when he crashed in the 1200 block, according tot eh Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

He was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. according to the coroner's office.

The crash caused multiple multiple traumatic injuries, but his official cause and manner of death are pending.

Roesler's body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation.

Kevin Roesler was originally from Cheltenham, PA, as detailed on his Facebook.

He enjoyed motocross, off-road racing, supercross, driving, car restoration, and paintball, he stated on his Facebook.

Kevin's wife Tempestt D. Mitchell died in 2018, the couple is survived by their daughter and son, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial details have not been released.

