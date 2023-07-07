Deadly Crash In Lititz Closes Roadway: Authorities (Developing)

The Lancaster County Coroner's office was called to the scene of the crash on July 7, 2023, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The crash happened in the 700 block of Doe Run Road by West Lexington Road in Lititz, Penn Township at 6:47 a.m., according to LCWC.

The deadly crash has closed a portion of Doe Run Road, and it is unclear for how long.

There is no word on other injuries.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

