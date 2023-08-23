Deadly Crash In Lancaster, Police Say (Developing)

The deadly single-vehicle crash happened in the 1100 block of Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township at 8:36 p.m. on Aug 22, according to a release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

The NLCRPD, the Durlach & Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company, and EMS were called to the scene.

They arrived to find the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased.

The NLCRPD was still on the scene investigating when it issued the release.

They were being assisted by the Lancaster County Crash Team and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

As the crash investigation is ongoing, "there are no further details being released," the NLCRPD said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.