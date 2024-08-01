Daisha Ilene Ja Giraldo of Mount Joy was supposedly driving home drunk with a child in the car so the child called her father, Officer Sean Clark of the Mount Joy Borough Police Department explained in the affidavit of probable cause. Giraldo reportedly "had struck her several times in the face causing swelling around her eyes," Clark stated in the affidavit.

When they got home the child's father "tried to control Daisha" but she "bit him in the arm twice causing his arm to bleed," Clark wrote.

Clark was called to the home in the 300 block of Martin Avenue at 1:42 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.

The police explained what happened when they arrived as follows according to a release issued on Tuesday, July 30:

"Officers were met outside with an adult and juvenile victim who had both been assaulted by the suspect. The suspect barricaded herself inside the home so after the officers gained entry, she struck an officer in the face."

Clark was the officer struck in the face as he wrote in the affidavit, explaining that "When I attempted to take Daisha into custody she struck me in the face."

By the time she was taken to the station, she had managed to free one hand from her handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

"She started punching and kicking three officers when they were attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle," as stated in the release. This prompted Clark to use his TASER device so they could bring her into the station, as explained in the affidavit.

Daisha Giraldo is charged with Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor Simple Assault (two counts), and Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, according to the police release and confirmed in court documents.

Her preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse at 7:30 a.m. the day she was arrested. She was released of $75,000 posted by professional bondsman James Patrick Fabir on July 29, as stated in her latest docket.

Giraldo has another active case from Dec. 22, 2023 on the following charges: Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence: Controlled Substance - Combination Alcohol/Drugs - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - 1st Offense, Misdemeanor DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 - <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 -1st Offense, Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana, Summary Disregard Traffic Lane (Single).

Her next court date for that case is before Judge Jeffery D. Wright at 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, according to an updated Common Court of Pleas docket.

Her preliminary hearing for the assault on her the child, their father, and four officers is set before Judge Michael D. Hess at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

