Mostly Cloudy 83°

SHARE

Matt Ferruzza Dies In Motorcycle, SUV Collision: Coroner

A 28-year-old dad died at the scene of a motorcycle crash with an SUV early on Saturday morning, July 20, the Lancaster County Coroner's office announced in a release on Wednesday, July 24. 

Matt Ferruzza.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

Matt Ferruzza.     

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Matt Ferruzza @matt.ferruzza
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Matthew D. "Matt" Ferruzza, originally of Hershey most recently of the 470 block of Rockwood Drive in Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead an hour after the collision at 12:50 a.m. on July 20, the coroner detailed in the release. 

The crash happened at 2907 Mt. Gretna Road in Mount Joy at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the coroner explained. No autopsy was performed. His accidental death was caused by "Multiple Traumatic Injuries" as stated in the release. 

Family friends have posted on social media that Matt was "killed by a careless driver," but the police have yet to release the results of the investigation at the time of publishing. 

Matt was a 2013 graduate of Donegal High School who worked as the shop manager for DNA Automotive in Ephrata, according to his obituary. "Matt greatly enjoyed motorcycles and was a prospective member of the Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club, Mount Joy," as stated in his obituary. He enjoyed working out at New York Fitness and spending time with his family. 

He is survived by his parents, brother and sister, wife, and their 2-year-old son, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe launched to help his family through this difficult time. 

Triple Tree Motorcycle Ministries is having a ride to his viewing at Cross Roads Church on Friday, July 26. 

His Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024. 

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE