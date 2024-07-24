Matthew D. "Matt" Ferruzza, originally of Hershey most recently of the 470 block of Rockwood Drive in Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead an hour after the collision at 12:50 a.m. on July 20, the coroner detailed in the release.

The crash happened at 2907 Mt. Gretna Road in Mount Joy at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the coroner explained. No autopsy was performed. His accidental death was caused by "Multiple Traumatic Injuries" as stated in the release.

Family friends have posted on social media that Matt was "killed by a careless driver," but the police have yet to release the results of the investigation at the time of publishing.

Matt was a 2013 graduate of Donegal High School who worked as the shop manager for DNA Automotive in Ephrata, according to his obituary. "Matt greatly enjoyed motorcycles and was a prospective member of the Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club, Mount Joy," as stated in his obituary. He enjoyed working out at New York Fitness and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents, brother and sister, wife, and their 2-year-old son, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe launched to help his family through this difficult time.

Triple Tree Motorcycle Ministries is having a ride to his viewing at Cross Roads Church on Friday, July 26.

His Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cross Roads Church, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.