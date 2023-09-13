Partly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Crash On US 222 Causing Delays In Ephrata (Developing)

A multi-vehicle crash is causing major delays on US 222 in Ephrata, authorities say. 

The delays on US 222 due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The delays on US 222 due to a multi-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A van hauling a trailer flipped over by mile marker 39.4 on US 222 northbound near Peach Road, West Earl Township just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The crash shuttered the highway between exits PA 772 to Brownstown or Rothsville and US 322 to Ephrata as of 2:27 p.m. according to PennDOT. 

Major delays are ongoing but no injuries have been reported as of 3 p.m.

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE