Crash On US 222 Causing Delays In Ephrata (Developing)

A van hauling a trailer flipped over by mile marker 39.4 on US 222 northbound near Peach Road, West Earl Township just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

The crash shuttered the highway between exits PA 772 to Brownstown or Rothsville and US 322 to Ephrata as of 2:27 p.m. according to PennDOT.

Major delays are ongoing but no injuries have been reported as of 3 p.m.

