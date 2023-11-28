Cowboy Homicide: Fued Between York, Lancaster Men Ends With Murder, PSP Says

Aiden Kimmet, 25 of New Paradise, died at Lancaster General Hospital after being shot with a pistol "multiple times," by 24-year-old Bryan Charles Hollister, 24 of Windsor, as stated in the PSP release.

Troopers were called to "a reported shooting and possible homicide" at a home in the 60 block of Main Street, near Truce Road, in New Providence at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, police said.

When Troopers arrived they found Kimmet receiving treatment from EMS. Their investigation at the scene led them to discover the two men had been fighting inside of the home, possibly over a woman they were both previously involved with at separate times.

The "altercation" quickly escalated and Hollister grabbed a pistol, then a "struggle" ensued, police said. That's when Hollister shot Kimmet "multiple times."

Hollister has been arrested and charged with homicide of the first degree, a misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, and a misdemeanor for possession of a weapon, the police explained and court records confirmed.

Magisterial District Judge Stuart J. Mylin denied Hollister bail due to the homicide charge per state law during his preliminary arraignment at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to his court docket. He will be back before Judge Mylin for his preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is assisting PSP with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The situation at the home on Main Street caused a closure of the road that lasted overnight, into the morning, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Aiden Kimmet was a man who enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, bull riding at the rodeo, and working out according to his Facebook. He also was a devout Christian, his Instagram bio reads in part, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippian[s] 4:13."

His community has been sharing its grief on social media, one friend noted that "we lost a good cowboy."

Funeral and memorial service details had not been released at the time of publication.

