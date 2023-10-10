Fog/Mist 48°

Cornfield Crash: Teen Commits Hit-Run In Lancaster County, Police Allege

A 15-year-old crashed into a cornfield and committed a hit-and-run while fleeing in Lancaster County last month, police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 10. 

A map showing the 600 block of Wallace Road near Overlys Grove in New Holland where the incidents happened, according to the police. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash happened when an unnamed 15-year-old drove into a field in the 600 block of Wallace Road in New Holland around 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 24, the East Earl Township police explained in the release. 

Through an investigation, the police found out that the teen crashed into the field and attempted to flee but struck "an occupied vehicle," as stated in the release.

The teen was found shortly after the incident, according to the police.  

The East Earl Township police have charged the 15-year-old with the following:

  • Damage to attended vehicle or property.
  • Damage to unattended vehicle or property.
  • Drivers are required to be licensed.

