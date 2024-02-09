A mugshot of a bloodied and bruised, Matthew Scott Harrison, 48 of Manheim, originally of Hellam, was shared by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department on Feb. 9.

Harrison had been on the run since an 11-year-old child who lives in their home, came back from school to find his wife, Jami Harrison, strangled to death on Monday, Feb. 5, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Those documents included daming quotes from text messages Harrison sent his family members and co-workers saying "I have murder on my mind" as well as texting Jami messages calling her explicit names, and telling her marriage is "til death do us part."

His pick-up truck was found by the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Pittston, Luzerne County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. A stand-off followed but around 5:21 p.m. he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Task Force and local law enforcement partners. He was transported to PSP Troop P.

On Friday the NLCRPD explained that he waived his right to a preliminary arraignment in Luzerne County and at 12:45 a.m. he was taken to the Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail per state law for murder/homicide charges.

Meanwhile, the Manheim community has rallied around the children affected by Jami's sudden passing. GoFundMe launched to help her daughters has raised over $12,000 in less than 24 hours. Click here to donate.

