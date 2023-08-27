Child Hospitalized Following DUI Crash In Lititz: Police

Dalia Alder-Galarza was driving a Lexus SUV on Lititz Pike (State Route 501) with two children— one was "not properly secured," when the crash happened at 6:55 p.m. on July 19, the Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

She had been traveling north when she attempted to merge into the right lane to pass another vehicle, a Subaru Forester— but instead, she struck it and lost control of her SUV, according to the police.

Her SUV soon exited the road and struck a light post and the intersection with Millport Road, the police detailed.

The other driver was unharmed but the unrestrained child was taken by EMS to a hospital, the police explained.

"During the crash investigation, Officers discovered evidence that suggested Dalia Alder-Galarza may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident," the police said adding that, "Pending the outcome of the investigation, (she) faces charges associated with DUI, traffic infractions, endangering the welfare of children, and restraint systems."

No charges have been filed as of August 25.

Anyone with information is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

