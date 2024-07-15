Eric Dorwart, 54, of the 500 block of Pleasure Road in Manheim Township has been charged for the third time in a year for sexually assaulting children, the DA explained.

Originally, Dorwart was matched by DNA to the cold case assault of a boy and girl on West Newport Road, Gordonville, Leacock on April 4th, 1997, according to the police. A Rutter's coffee cup lid matched him to semen found on the children, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He was arrested and released after posting $25,000 bail, according to court records.

Since then Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant of his home two laptops and an iPhone full of child pornography.

The DA detailed the following about what authorities found on the devices:

"The iPhone yielded approximately 464 images of fetish material with 61 images consistent with child pornography involving infant and toddler-aged victims. Search warrants executed on the laptops indicated there were 1,672 images consistent with child pornography and associated erotica. Of those images, 167 were identified as Dorwart engaged in sexual contact with three separate prepubescent children."

The infants in the images "were discovered to be infants that the Dorwart family may have babysat," state police said and Daily Voice previously reported.

After those images were found child pornography involving a foot fetish was found. The DA released the following statement about those findings:

"Police recovered a sequence of images from Dorwart’s electronics that depicted the defendant engaging in paraphilic sexual behavior involving feet with a juvenile victim. A blanket captured in the background of one of the images matched a blanket found at Dorwart’s residence during the August 2023 search warrant."

In addition to his original charges, which you can read about here, and the second set, which you can read about here; he has been charged with "indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure," according to the DA. Court documents were not immediately available at the time of writing

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick is prosecuting all three cases.

The Pennsylvania State Police is continuing to investigate and identify the victims.

"Anyone with information who can assist in identifying the victims and any additional potential victims," is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Dakota Baer or Brian McNally at 717-299-7650.

