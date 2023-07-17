Chemical Spill Evacuates Lancaster County Hotel Pool: Authorities

An employee was hospitalized following the chemical spill at The Sleep Inn and Suites in Mountville on July 16, 2023.

Hazmat 2 and Mountville Fire Company No. 1 were called to the incident at 310 Primrose Lane around 1:21 p.m.

"An acid used for pH balancing the pool," caused the incident after it spilled in the utility room, officials said.

The evacuation was only a safety precaution and the guests were allowed back into the hotel on Sunday, but the pool is restricted until further notice, the hotel manager said.

Hotel maintenance will be in on Monday, according to the manager.

The Hazmat crew reminds the public to not enter areas with reacting or "smoking" chemicals, not to mix pool chemicals without reading the specific instructions, to get the proper training before mixing or using pool chemicals, and not to throw pool chemicals in the trash.

You can learn about the proper ways to dispose of hazardous materials here.

