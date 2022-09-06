Two People Stuck In Chocolate Vat At M&Ms Factory: Authorities

Two people fell into a vat of chocolate at the M&M/Mars factory, authorities say.

The pair fell into the chocolate at the Elizabethtown factory located in the 200 block of Brown Street at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications.

They people are not believed to be at risk of drowning as they can stand up in the vat and the chocolate is only waist deep, according to LCWC.

Elizabethtown firefighters were called to the scene for the rescue mission and are believed to be drilling a hole in the bottom of the vat to free the trapped pair, according to emergency scanners.

