Sheets Tied Together To Escape Amish View Inn Fire, Injuring Three— Including Firefighter: FD

Three people— including a firefighter— were injured in an early morning fire at a hotel in Lancaster County on Thursday, February 23, 2023, authorities say.

Sheets were quickly tied together and used as ladders as guests climb out of the Amish View Inn and Suites in the 3100 block of Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, at 2:40 a.m. fire officials say.

The hotel was 60% occupied with 110 guests when a vending/ice machine on the first floor appeared to start the blaze— filling the hotel with thick smoke.

As the smokey haze billowed up to the third floor, guests crawled on the floor, broke windows, and toss the sheet ladders down to climb to safety, according to Intercourse Fire Department Chief Steve Diener.

Of 11 rescued guests, two women were taken to area hospitals— one for smoke inhalation, and the other for injuries related to falling out of a rear window, according to Diener. Additionally, up to 15 people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter had minor injuries due to exhaustion, Diener explained to the press.

Ten departments and 100 firefighters were on the scene.

Displaced guests are staying at Bird-in-Hand Family Inn and they supposedly will be allowed back to Amish View for their things following the investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall who will officially determine the cause and manner of the fire.

