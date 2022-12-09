Man On Scooter Hops Off To Brandish Knife During Central PA Walmart Robbery

A man hopped off a scooter at Walmart and brandished a knife as he run away with nearly $900 worth of unpaid merchandise, police say.

The man picture entered the Walmart at 2034 Lincoln Highway in East Lampeter Township and got on one of the store's electric scooters around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, the area police stated in a release on Sept. 12.

He then was seen loading up the scooter with nearly $900 in merchandise and attempted to exit the store without paying, according to the release.

"After being stopped by loss prevention, the male hops off of the scooter and runs out to the parking lot before fleeing in a light blue Honda Civic," police say.

While fleeing into the parking lot he pulled out a knife, according to the police.

Anyone who is familiar with the suspect and/or has additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-291-4676.

