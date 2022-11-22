'KAREN' SLAPS BACK: Employee, Customer Duke It Out At Dunkin' ln Pennsylvania

A customer was slapped in the face with a cell phone and an employee was beaten with a shoe following a disagreement at a Dunkin' in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

35-year-old Mabel Hinson pulled up at the drive-thru at the Dunkin' located at 2006 Miller Road in East Petersburg in the morning on Friday, Nov. 18, according to the police.

Hinson ordered a breakfast sandwich but Alex Elias Hernandez who was working the drive-thru told her they did not make breakfast sandwiches, but when she attempted to order something different but Hernandez "just laughed at her and told her to go away and treated Mabel Hinson very poorly," the police stated in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

An "upset" Hinson went inside and asked to speak with the manager however instead of the manager Hernandez confronted her, so she started recording him on her phone.

Hernandez "who by this point is belligerent begins to call Mabel Hinson ugly and tells her to leave," the police say.

That's when Hernandez pulled out his phone and began to record Hinson, and then he "(struck) the customer in the face with his phone," as stated in the release.

Hinson retaliated by punching him in the face multiple times, the police explain in the release.

Finally, she pulled off her shoe and beat him with it until the police arrived.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have filed charges of harassment against Alex Elias Hernandez for harassment and also a citation against Mable Hinson for harassment for striking Alex Hernandez.

