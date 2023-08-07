Black Teen Shot Dead By Police After Break-In: Lancaster County Coroner

Ten minutes after midnight, officers with the Lancaster Bureau of Police were called to a burglary in progress in the first block of West New Street on Aug. 6, according to a release by the department.

The officers arrived and "spoke to the resident of the home, who indicated that the intruder was still inside the house," as stated in the release.

"The intruder exited the house, confronted officers, and pointed a firearm at them," the police said.

The officers fired at the intruder.

The teen was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital where he later died.

At 2:30 a.m., the Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called "for a patient who had been pronounced deceased," according to a release by the office.

A coroner arrived to find the teen still in the operating room. "A physical assessment performed by the coroner investigator revealed firearm-related injuries," the coroner said.

The teen was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.

"The name is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin," the coroner said.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is investigating the actions taken by the police.

