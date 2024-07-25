Beth Hill Yanni, of the 2600 block of Lebanon Road in Manheim, Rapho Township, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital after "being caught in a fire at her residence," as written in the Lancaster County Coroner's report.

The fire broke out at her home around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 — she was pronounced dead in the trauma bay at 9:39 p.m., the coroner explained.

Thermal burns were noted but her official cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Beth was a class of 1975 graduate of Abington Senior High School who went on to work in Consumer Relations at Woodstream Corporation in Lititz, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile. She was "the sweetheart" and widow of Daniel Walter “Danno” Hill who passed away due to cancer in 2012, according to his obituary. She is survived by her son and daughter, as explained in Danno's obituary and her social media.

Funeral service details were unavailable at the time of publishing, her family is invited to contact Daily Voice to share those details, a statement, fundraiser information, or photos by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

