Andrew Selby, 54, and Roberto Rosario, 44, became the center of an investigation in March 2024, when Detective Sgt. Jessica Higgins was made aware of one alleged incident.

Higgins spoke with a victim who detailed violent abuse by Rosario in Lancaster City in late 1997, police said. Selby, who was 28 at the time, responded to Lancaster General Hospital on Dec. 27, 1997, regarding the sexual assault by Rosario. The victim told Higgins that Selby sexually assaulted her days after the initial violent attack by Rosario, according to police.

Two additional victims detailed sexual abuse at various locations across the city while Selby was employed as a police officer, authorities said.

Rosario has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault. Selby was charged with rape, sexual assault rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and statutory sexual assault of a 12-year-old victim, attempted rape, attempted statutory sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case or the conduct of former officer Andrew Selby, contact Detective Sergeant Higgins at 717-719-4588. Rosario was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Hess and bail was set at $150,000. Selby is awaiting arraignment.

