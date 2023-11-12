Fair 37°

Amish Buggy Driver Cited For Crash In Lancaster County: PA State Police

An Amish man has been cited after he was speeding and lost control of his horse, Pennsylvania State Police announced in a release on Nov. 8.

An Amish horse and buggy and a map showing the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and North Ronks Road in Leacock Township where the crash happened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Doug Kelley @dkphotos (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and North Ronks Road in Leacock Township around 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 27, according to the PSP release. 

The trooper's investigation revealed that the driver of the horse and buggy "failed to maintain control of his horse", and was speeding in an attempt to pass a 2014 Honda CRV from the right, as stated in the release. 

The Honda CRV was stopped at the traffic light when the horse and buggy struck it, the trooper explained. 

Although the trooper deemed the crash "unreportable" the Amish man was cited for "driving at a safe speed," as written in the release. 

The names of the drivers were not released. 

