Amish 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Farming Accident In Central PA

Levi L. Stoltzfus, was the son of Samuel and Mary Stoltzfus of the 700 block of Kames Hill Road in Columbia, as detailed in his obituary.

He "was injured when a farm helper using a piece of unspecified equipment ran into him while moving hay bales on a property," as stated in a report by Lancaster Online.

The farm hand did not see the child while he was moving the hay bales, West Hempfield Township Police Captain Douglas Ober told abc27.

The type of farming equipment that struck Levi was not mentioned by authorities when Daily Voice reached out on Wednesday.

He is survived by his parents, four siblings, and grandparents, Rachel Stoltzfus, Daniel, and Lydia Lantz, as detailed in his obituary.

A viewing is being held in the family's home followed by funeral services at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to his obituary. His body will be buried at Scenic Ridge Amish Cemetery in Mount Joy.

This is the third farm-related death of an Amish child that Daily Voice has reported on this year. Kristiana Joy King, an 18-month-old, was run over by a skid loader on April 5. Samuel K. Yoder, 5 years old, was crushed to death by a farm wagon on July 24. Aaron Stoltzfus, 18 years old, was trampled to death by a team of horses pulling farm equipment on July 29.

West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are investigating Levi's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (717)-285-5191.

