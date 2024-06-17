Accident Closes Route 30 In Lancaster County

Route 30 is closed between Newport Pike and Simmontown Road, according to PennDOT.
Traffic on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning, June 17, authorities say.
Route 30 is closed between Newport Pike and Simmontown Road, according to PennDOT.
WGAL reports the Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
