A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

Accident Closes Route 30 In Lancaster County

Traffic on Route 30/Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday morning, June 17, authorities say. 

Route 30/Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County; Pennsylvania State Police

Route 30/Lincoln Highway in Lancaster County; Pennsylvania State Police

 Photo Credit: PennDOT//Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Route 30 is closed between Newport Pike and Simmontown Road, according to PennDOT. 

WGAL reports the Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. 

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE