8 Flat Tires In One Morning Prompts Sinkholes Repairs On Rt 222: PennDOT

All the flat tires were experienced in the morning commute along 222N at mile marker 37.2 just north of the Brownstown exit before Pool Road the West Earl Fire Company explained around 5:48 a.m. at 7:13 the PennDOT road crews arrived to complete the scheduled repairs.

The sinkholes responsible for the flat tire are within the limits of a 3.3-mile pavement preservation project on Route 222 in Manheim, Warwick, and West Earl Townships.

There is lane restriction on Route 222 North near the Brownstown/Rothsville/Route 772 exit in Lancaster County. Drivers are urged to stay alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The restrictions go through noon, but the larger project will continue through Oct. 20, 2025.

"This consists of bituminous resurfacing, full-width milling, base repair, concrete patching, guide rail updates, line painting, and sign updates on northbound and southbound Route 222 from the Bushong Road overhead bridge to the Pool Road overhead bridge.Work in the northbound direction, including the northbound ramps at the Route 772 Interchange, is expected to be completed this year. Work in the southbound direction, including the southbound ramps at the interchange, is expected to be completed next year."

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $8,486,591 project.

