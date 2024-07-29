'7-Inch Laceration To His Neck', Man Doesn't Know How He Got It: Lancaster Police

Officers were called to Lancaster General Hospital after the man arrived "with a 7-inch laceration to his neck" around 2:09 a.m., as detailed in the release.

After speaking with the victim and witnesses police remain unable to determine what caused the large cut:

"they were leaving the bar and near the N. Queen St. parking garage when a friend noticed the victim’s neck bleeding. According to their accounts, no one saw what caused the injury."

The victim was still in the hospital with non-life-threatening when the police issued the release at 8:26 a.m.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police by calling 717-735-3300 or clicking here to submit a tip online.

