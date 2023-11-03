20-Year-Old York Man Struck Dead In Manehim ID'd: Authorities

Brenden Monte of the 600 block of Colony Drive was struck dead in the 3500 block of Mount Joy Road, Manheim, Rapho Township at 6:46 p.m. on Nov. 2, the coroner and the Manheim Borough police detailed in separate releases.

Brenden was wearing dark clothing when he was struck in the eastbound lane, the police noted. All of the vehicles and drivers involved remained on the scene and are cooperating with the police, according to the department's release

The Lancaster County Northwest Crash is continuing to investigate this deadly incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

An autopsy conducted on Nov. 3, confirmed that he died from multiple traumatic injuries but his manner of death is pending, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office.

Monte was a class of 2021 Hempfield High School graduate, according to Lancaster Online.

His funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

