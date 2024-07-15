2 Hospitalized After Separate Back Stabbings On Central PA Streets: Police

Marvin Henson has been charged with aggravated assault and Emelidihbette Murphy has been charged with harassment following the second stabbing police explained, although court documents were unavailable as of Monday at 1 p.m.

The two men were fighting each other in the 100 block of N. Queen St. around 11:55 p.m. — that's when the victim "attempted to intervene" and "Murphy kicked the victim and Henson punched and then stabbed the victim," as stated in the police release.

All three men were found at the scene by the police. The men were taken into custody and the victim was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries., according to the police release.

The other incident came to officers's attention after the victim arrived at the ER around 9:09 p.m., as detailed in the release.

A man called out the victim's name and stabbed him at the intersection of East Orange and North Broad streets. No description of the suspect was available.

The victim's injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the police by 717-735-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.