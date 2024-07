The crash happened in the 1100 block of May Post Office Road near Springville Road in Eden Township around 4 p.m., dispatchers and the Quarryville Fire Department explained.

The tanker was carrying 1,000 gallons of milk when it overturned, QFD officials said. May Post Office Road is closed between Springville and Stony Hill roads.

There are detours set up, the QFD concluded.

