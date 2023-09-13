Partly Cloudy 79°

Woman Wanted For Chambersburg Stabbing

A woman is wanted following a stabbing in Chambersburg on Wednesday, police announced. 

Keisha Teal and the vehicle she was last seen in. Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
Keisha Teal has been identified as the suspected stabber in the 300 block of Lortz Avenue on Sept. 13, according to Chambersburg police. 

Details about the stabbing were not released. 

Teal was last seen at the Uni-Mart in Saint Thomas, PA. 

She is believed to be in a white Honda Civic. 

She does not have any criminal record in the state according to public records. 

Anyone with information regarding Teal's whereabouts can contact CPD at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip through Crimewatch here

