Waynesboro Days Inn Rape Came After Maryland Booking Error: Affidavit

Robert Michael Nelson, 49 of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with two felony counts of rape and a felony for sexual assault on Oct. 31, 2023, according to his court docket.

The incident that led to the charges happened at the Days Inn located at 239 West Main Street in Waynesboro in room 122, the Pennsylvania State Police explained in the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Daily Voice.

The woman and her boss, officially titled 'Construction Team Lead' Nelson, were on a business trip for Signature Retail Services in Hagerstown, MD on Oct. 9, 2021, when they learned that "something got mixed up" which caused the woman and her boss to be checked out of the hotel in Hagerstown and be rebooked into the Days Inn in Waynesboro — in two separate rooms, 121 and 122, the woman told state police during an interview on Sept. 30, 2022, according to the affidavit.

When they arrived her room wasn't ready so they went to a bar, which police believe was Paddy's Pub, as it is across the street.

They played darts and did shots, then things got "hazy" and she remembers Nelson trying to kiss her and saying"no" yet she woke up in his room, 122, with him on top of her and began attempting to shove him off, she told PA state troopers the day after the assault.

The woman called the police on Oct. 10, 2021, from Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY where she was receiving care and getting a rape kit, according to the affidavit.

The kit was forwarded to PSP who had forensic tests done and a DNA sample entered into both state and national databases. On Aug. 24 2022, they were notified that Robert Nelson "was listed as a person who could not be eliminated as a possible lead to the unidentified DNA profile obtained," as stated in the affidavit.

PSP interviewed the woman the following month. This time she said they drank beers, until "Nelson began to get belligerent" and that he "made a comment to her saying that he was going to f**k her," troopers wrote in the affidavit. Then, she "felt strange" and "went to the bathroom to make herself throw up," but she "does not remember anything after leaving the bar."

Again, she said she woke up with Nelson on top of her, but this time she said she slapped him and tried to push him off. She explained that she got dressed, got her things, and left as she heard him say "I'm sorry," trooper wrote in the affidavit.

In addition to going to the hospital and talking to the Pennsylvania State Police, the woman called a friend while driving to New York and emailed her team's project manager, as detailed in the affidavit.

PSP later confirmed the email with the manager, who also informed PSP that Nelson was terminated on 10/12/2021.

Nelson was arrested, fingerprinted, and arraigned on Nov. 15, 2023, according to his court docket. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail as set by Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey at his preliminary arraignment at 2:30 p.m. that same day.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Gomez Shockey at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to his court docket.

